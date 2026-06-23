Mannequin Pussy & Wednesday Announce Coheadlining Tour with Snõõper

Home News Aryn Honaker June 23rd, 2026 - 4:12 PM

The punk and indie rock band Mannequin Pussy will join forces with alternative rock band Wednesday for a coheadlining tour this fall. Mannequin Pussy’s last project was in 2024 with I Got Heaven, and they recently joined some of Florence + The Machine’s tour dates in May. Wednesday’s last album was released in 2025 with Bleeds, and the frontwoman, Karly Hartzman, was recently featured on Weezer’s new single. Now, the two bands will spend parts of their October and November on the road.

​Nashville punk rock band Snõõper will be the opener for the tour, making for some jam-packed shows. The tour will take them around various major United States cities from late October to mid-November.

​As for tickets, artist presale goes live on Wednesday, June 24th, at 10am local time, and general tickets go live on Friday, June 26th, at 10am local time.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mannequin Pussy (@mannequinpussy)

Mannequin Pussy/Wednesday 2026 Tour Dates:

30/10/26 – Asheville, NC – Hellbender

02/11/26 – Nashville, TN – The Truth

03/11/26 – Atlanta, GA – The Eastern

05/11/26 – Charleston, SC – Charleston Music Hall

06/11/26 – Orlando, FL – The Beacham

07/11/26 – St. Petersburg, FL – Jannus Live

09/11/26 – Birmingham, AL – Iron City

10/11/26 – New Orleans, LA – Civic Theatre

12/11/26 – Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall

13/11/26 – Dallas, TX – The Bomb Factory

14/11/26 – Austin, TX – Radio/East

16/11/26 – Oklahoma City, OK – The Criterion

17/11/26 – Fayetteville, AR – Ozark Music Hall