Home News Guillaume Oded June 23rd, 2026 - 12:52 PM

Along with the announcement, the California punk band also shared the new single and video for “Death Destruction Mayhem.” The track follows their previous single “Other Hells” and continues to show the band returning to a more aggressive punk and hardcore sound while still bringing in post-punk influences. [Embedded video of “Death Destruction Mayhem” here.]

Tell Me Your Dream brings together the band’s long history in punk, hardcore and post-punk, while also taking inspiration from anarcho-punk bands like Discharge and Crass. According to the press release, the album captures CEREMONY at their most expressive and expansive, while still keeping the intensity that has shaped their music for more than two decades.

The album also reunites CEREMONY with producer John Reis, who previously worked with the band on their 2015 album The L-Shaped Man. Guitarist-keyboardist Anthony Anzaldo said Reis became deeply involved in the making of the record, explaining that the band respected his background as a guitarist, singer and songwriter.

“John sort of joined the band on this one,” Anzaldo said. “We could not respect him more as a guitarist, as a singer, or as a songwriter. He understands what it’s like to be in every position. So we really gave him the keys.”

Vocalist Ross Farrar also connected the album’s title to themes of intimacy, vulnerability and inspiration in a world that can often feel emotionally distant.

“Tell me your dream in a time when intimacy and vulnerability seem neglected,” Farrar said. “Tell me your dream when reciprocity has become a contract.”

The album follows the band’s recent Coachella performances and adds to CEREMONY’s long-running place in the punk underground. With “Death Destruction Mayhem,” the band gives fans another look at a record that seems to reflect their ability to return to their roots while still moving forward.

Ross Farrar is not only the frontman of CEREMONY, as fans know him. He is also someone involved in shaping the band’s visual and artistic ideas, since he made his directorial debut by co-directing the music video for “Vanity Spawned by Fear” with photographer and creative director Nedda Afsari.

Tell Me Your Dream Tracklist: