Soak Announces Fall 2026 U.S. Tour Dates, Share New Single & Video “Death Valley Fridge Magnet”

Home News Cait Stoddard June 22nd, 2026 - 7:05 PM

SOAK , who is the Irish singer-songwriter Bridie Monds-Watson, has returned with “death valley fridge magnet” on Rough Trade Records, which is their first new solo song in over four years. It follows their 2024 viral collaboration with Fred Again.. on the track “just stand there”, which has been played over 25 million times. SOAK’s last album was 2022’s If I Never Know You Like This Again and it is followed 2019’s Grim Town and their Mercury-nominated 2015 debut, Before We Forgot How to Dream.

When I wrote ‘death valley fridge magnet’, I was feeling incredibly lost in my life. I’d started having vocal issues and thought my time in music was coming to an end. I think I was trying to make sense of myself and the direction I was headed by painting a picture of the world from where I was standing. In doing so I realized how precious and treasured my friendships are and how my friends remind me of who I am faster than anything else. Even if that’s a two minute long conversation at a truck stop in the middle of nowhere, America, it doesn’t take much and it all adds up,” says SOAK.

“Death valley fridge magnet” highlights everything that sets SOAK apart as a songwriter, from their vivid lyricism to their spare melodies to their resonant, lilting voice. The song comes alongside a video shot by Charlotte Langel. SOAK will embark on an Irish headline tour this summer, followed by a sold-out London show and a spot supporting Pulp at Rough Trade’s 50th Anniversary event at Royal Festival Hall. This fall they will head to America to support The Barr Brothers including a stop at NYC’s Bowery Ballroom. For tickets and more information, click here.

SOAK Tour Dates

7/17 – London, UK -Third Man Records – The Blue Basement (SOLD OUT)

7/18 – London, UK – Royal Festival Hall* (SOLD OUT)

10/28 – Brattleboro, VT – The Stone Church^

10/29 – New York, NY – Bowery Ballroom^

10/30 – Providence, RI – The Met^

* = w/ Pulp

^ = w/ The Barr Brothers