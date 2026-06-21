Iranian Singer Parastoo Ahmadi Sentenced to 74 Lashes After Performing Without a Headscarf

Home News Jonah Schwartz June 21st, 2026 - 1:07 PM

Iranian singer Parastoo Ahmadi—as well as her band and production team members—will be flogged for a concert during which she did not wear a hijab, Consequence Sound reports.

The Guardian has recently shared that Iranian court documents reviewed by lawyers showed that the 29-year-old singer will receive 74 lashes for forgoing the Islamic headscarf required for women under the country’s laws during a viral live-streamed December 2024 concert. Ahmadi’s male band members as well as the production team behind the concert will also be lashed for participating in the concert, the report said.

The court called the concert “vulgar and immoral content” that was offensive to public decency. The Iranian criminal court also sentenced the musicians to a two-year ban on artistic activities and leaving the country. During the 2024 concert, Ahmadi sang the patriotic song “Az Khoone Javanane Vatan” (“From the Blood of the Youth of the Homeland”) wearing a black dress and backed by her three band members. Video of the concert garnered more than three million views on YouTube.