The Neighbourhood Shares New Music Video For “Planet”

Home News Steven Taylor June 20th, 2026 - 2:48 PM

Photo Credit: Marissa Rose Ficara

California-based alt-rock band The Neighbourhood shared a new music video earlier this week. Thursday, June 18th, the band shared a video for “Planet,” the sixth song off the band’s fifth studio album (((((ultraSOUND))))) which released late last year in November. The track’s new video can be found on the band’s YouTube channel.

The track opens to the shot of a cherry laying on the floor, covered by ants. A pair of unnaturally bright white legs lay just behind a doorway, before a cut to other foods has the camera follow a fly across the room. We continue seeing shots of the disheveled, bug-coated room, with mantises and ants even consuming other bugs. We also see the unnaturally bright figure, revealed to a be a woman with negative colors. The entire video has a strange, disheveled and occasionally gross atmosphere to it all, complete with odd and absurd shots like a bandmember performing inside the pipes of a toilet, with a hairless cat atop his speakers – only for said pipe to turn into the exhaust of a car. All in all, it’s a video chock-full of strange sights that can be difficult to make proper sense of.

The Neighbourhood are currently 22 shows deep on their sold-out THE WOURLD TOUR series, which recently added more dates to major locations such as New York and Los Angeles. Started in March, the tour is set to feature countless performances across the summer and fall all the way until early December.