L’Rain Announces New Album Fata Morgana For August 2026 Release, Shares New Single & Video “Soulless Cycle”

Home News Steven Taylor June 20th, 2026 - 3:08 PM

Experimental producer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist L’Rain announced her forth and latest studio album, Fata Morgana. Set to follow up her previous releases as the culmination of a quadrilogy, the thirteen track album will be out August 14th. Alongside the announcement last Wednesday, June 10th, also came the first single and it’s music video. “Soulless Cycle” and it’s music video can be found on L’Rain’s YouTube channel.

Starting with a flash of straining strobe lights, the black and white video begins properly with various establishing shots as the spaced out instrumentals of a guitar strum and looping vocals reverberate from left to right. After a few seconds of build-up, the guitar explodes with the aid of percussion, repeating a similar jagged loop but with much more aggression and energy. Looping video of a band performing is played over the instrumentals, occasionally cutting to a painting featuring somebody’s face peering through. The word “cycle” is repeated constantly through the track, on top of the looping cycles of instrumentals that create an overwhelming yet controlled chaos – the track even exploding into more aggressive, punk-like drumming towards its final minute.

Fata Morgana is described as L’Rain’s most intimate and expansive album, with “elegiac cassette ballads” that “blur into dancehall interpolations and full-throttled rock numbers.” The album is said to be concieved and made around a central question – “how do you grow in a world not meant for you to thrive in?” Fans will be able to hear L’Rain’s answer to the question later this year when the album drops on August 14th.

Fata Morgana Tracklist

1. Rumors of Light

2. With Time

3. Blue

4. July 5th

5. Bedroom Songs

6. Borderline

7. Elmyra

8. Soulless Cycle

9. No Body / Know Body

10. Glass Ceiling

11. I Remember

12. Birthday

13. Church of No One