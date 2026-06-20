Isaiah Rashad Announces Summer & Fall 2026 Lil Sunny’s Awful Road Trip Tour Dates

Top Dawg Entertainment artist Isaiah Rashad announced Lil Sunny’s Awful Road Trip, a highly anticipated 29-date North American headline tour supporting his critically acclaimed third studio album, It’s Been Awful, released May 1. Special guest and fellow TDE artist Alemeda will join Rashad on all tour dates.
The tour kicks off Thursday, August 13 at Atlanta’s Coca-Cola Roxy and will bring Rashad to major markets across the U.S. and Canada, including Charlotte, Boston, Toronto, Chicago, Nashville, Dallas, Austin, Las Vegas, and more before wrapping Monday, September 28 at Tucson’s Rialto Theatre.
Rashad has consistently pushed beyond trends to create timeless, deeply personal work. Now, with It’s Been Awful, he enters a new chapter defined by clarity, confrontation, and creative rebirth. Reaffirming his place not just in rap, but at the forefront of music’s most compelling storytellers.
Known for his introspective lyricism, genre-blending sound, and electric live performances, Rashad’s return to the road follows the success of his sold-out Cilvia Demo 10 Year Anniversary Tour in 2024, which celebrated the landmark project that introduced him as one of hip-hop’s most distinctive voices. Now, with It’s Been Awful, Rashad embarks on his biggest headline run in years, tickets will be available starting with an artist presale on Thursday, June 18 at 10 a.m. local time.
The tour will also offer a variety of different VIP packages and experiences for fans to take their concert experience to the next level. Packages vary but include general admission tickets, individual M&G and photo with Isaiah Rashad, VIP access to a pre-show soundcheck with Isaiah and his production crew, early entry with priority access to the floor & more.
Fans can sign up now at itsbeenawful.com/#tour through Sunday, June 21 at 10 p.m. local time to receive presale access. Additional pre-sales will run throughout the week before the general on sale begins Monday, June 22 at 10 a.m. local time at itsbeenawful.com/#tour. For more information on VIP packages, visit vipnation.com.
LIL SUNNY’S AWFUL ROAD TRIP 2026 TOUR DATES:
Thu Aug 13 – Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy
Fri Aug 14 – Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore Charlotte
Sat Aug 15 – Virginia Beach, VA – The Dome by Rutter Mills
Mon Aug 17 – Washington, DC – The Fillmore Silver Spring
Thu Aug 20 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore Philadelphia
Fri Aug 21 – Boston, MA – Citizens House of Blues Boston
Sat Aug 22 – New York, NY – Infosys Theater at Madison Square Garden
Thu Aug 27 – Cincinnati, OH – Bogart’s
Fri Aug 28 – Cleveland, OH – House of Blues Cleveland
Sat Aug 29 – Detroit, MI – The Fillmore Detroit
Sun Aug 30 – Toronto, ON – Rebel
Tue Sep 01 – Milwaukee, WI – Landmark Credit Union Live
Thu Sep 03 – Chicago, IL – Salt Shed
Fri Sep 04 – Minneapolis, MN – The Fillmore Minneapolis
Sun Sep 06 – St. Louis, MO – The Pageant
Mon Sep 07 – Indianapolis, IN – Egyptian Room at Old National Centre
Wed Sep 09 – Knoxville, TN – The Mill & Mine
Thu Sep 10 – Nashville, TN – Marathon Music Works
Fri Sep 11 – Memphis, TN – Satellite Music Hall
Sun Sep 13 – Tampa, FL – Jannus Live
Mon Sep 14 – Orlando, FL – House of Blues Orlando
Thu Sep 17 – Dallas, TX – South Side Ballroom
Fri Sep 18 – Houston, TX – Bayou Music Center
Sat Sep 19 – Austin, TX – Emo’s Austin
Tue Sep 22 – Denver, CO – Fillmore Auditorium
Wed Sep 23 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex
Sat Sep 26 – Las Vegas, NV – Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas
Sun Sep 27 – Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren
Mon Sep 28 – Tucson, AZ – Rialto Theatre