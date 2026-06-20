Isaiah Rashad Announces Summer & Fall 2026 Lil Sunny’s Awful Road Trip Tour Dates

Home News Akeem Ivory June 20th, 2026 - 11:04 AM

Top Dawg Entertainment artist Isaiah Rashad announced Lil Sunny’s Awful Road Trip, a highly anticipated 29-date North American headline tour supporting his critically acclaimed third studio album, It’s Been Awful, released May 1. Special guest and fellow TDE artist Alemeda will join Rashad on all tour dates.

The tour kicks off Thursday, August 13 at Atlanta’s Coca-Cola Roxy and will bring Rashad to major markets across the U.S. and Canada, including Charlotte, Boston, Toronto, Chicago, Nashville, Dallas, Austin, Las Vegas, and more before wrapping Monday, September 28 at Tucson’s Rialto Theatre.

Rashad has consistently pushed beyond trends to create timeless, deeply personal work. Now, with It’s Been Awful, he enters a new chapter defined by clarity, confrontation, and creative rebirth. Reaffirming his place not just in rap, but at the forefront of music’s most compelling storytellers.

Known for his introspective lyricism, genre-blending sound, and electric live performances, Rashad’s return to the road follows the success of his sold-out Cilvia Demo 10 Year Anniversary Tour in 2024, which celebrated the landmark project that introduced him as one of hip-hop’s most distinctive voices. Now, with It’s Been Awful, Rashad embarks on his biggest headline run in years, tickets will be available starting with an artist presale on Thursday, June 18 at 10 a.m. local time.

The tour will also offer a variety of different VIP packages and experiences for fans to take their concert experience to the next level. Packages vary but include general admission tickets, individual M&G and photo with Isaiah Rashad, VIP access to a pre-show soundcheck with Isaiah and his production crew, early entry with priority access to the floor & more.

Fans can sign up now at itsbeenawful.com/#tour through Sunday, June 21 at 10 p.m. local time to receive presale access. Additional pre-sales will run throughout the week before the general on sale begins Monday, June 22 at 10 a.m. local time at itsbeenawful.com/#tour. For more information on VIP packages, visit vipnation.com.

LIL SUNNY’S AWFUL ROAD TRIP 2026 TOUR DATES:

Thu Aug 13 – Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy

Fri Aug 14 – Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore Charlotte

Sat Aug 15 – Virginia Beach, VA – The Dome by Rutter Mills

Mon Aug 17 – Washington, DC – The Fillmore Silver Spring

Thu Aug 20 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore Philadelphia

Fri Aug 21 – Boston, MA – Citizens House of Blues Boston

Sat Aug 22 – New York, NY – Infosys Theater at Madison Square Garden

Thu Aug 27 – Cincinnati, OH – Bogart’s

Fri Aug 28 – Cleveland, OH – House of Blues Cleveland

Sat Aug 29 – Detroit, MI – The Fillmore Detroit

Sun Aug 30 – Toronto, ON – Rebel

Tue Sep 01 – Milwaukee, WI – Landmark Credit Union Live

Thu Sep 03 – Chicago, IL – Salt Shed

Fri Sep 04 – Minneapolis, MN – The Fillmore Minneapolis

Sun Sep 06 – St. Louis, MO – The Pageant

Mon Sep 07 – Indianapolis, IN – Egyptian Room at Old National Centre

Wed Sep 09 – Knoxville, TN – The Mill & Mine

Thu Sep 10 – Nashville, TN – Marathon Music Works

Fri Sep 11 – Memphis, TN – Satellite Music Hall

Sun Sep 13 – Tampa, FL – Jannus Live

Mon Sep 14 – Orlando, FL – House of Blues Orlando

Thu Sep 17 – Dallas, TX – South Side Ballroom

Fri Sep 18 – Houston, TX – Bayou Music Center

Sat Sep 19 – Austin, TX – Emo’s Austin

Tue Sep 22 – Denver, CO – Fillmore Auditorium

Wed Sep 23 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex

Sat Sep 26 – Las Vegas, NV – Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas

Sun Sep 27 – Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren

Mon Sep 28 – Tucson, AZ – Rialto Theatre