Syd Shares Smooth New Single “2 Many Days”

Home News Lana June 19th, 2026 - 9:55 PM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

Today, the R&B innovator unveiled her new single, “2 Many Days,” that finds her looking back on the journey that transformed her from a young creator uploading music online into one of the genre’s most influential voices. The track revisits her early days creating music in a studio setup in her driveway and connecting with fans through MySpace, while also examining the complicated realities that come with success, recognition and artistic growth.

“2 Many Days” arrives as the latest preview of Beard, Syd’s forthcoming album due out July 17 via Free Lunch and Warner Records. The project follows the lead single “Callin,” featuring Blu June, and promises to be one of the most personal records of her career. Co-produced by Syd herself, Beard features an impressive lineup of collaborators, including Raphael Saadiq, Big Sean, Rodney Jerkins, James Fauntleroy, Van Hunt, Blu June and Jordan Ward.

Following her work with The Internet, acclaimed solo releases, and co-writing credit on Beyoncé’s “Plastic Off the Sofa” from Renaissance, Syd continues to push her artistry forward while remaining true to the authenticity that has defined her career from the beginning. According to Syd, the album’s title carries a deeply personal meaning:

“Beard is a coming of age album for me. It’s a snapshot of what my life looks like right now,” she explained. “Taking things that were once insecurities and flipping them on their head has been extremely empowering.”

With Beard arriving next month, “2 Many Days” offers a promising glimpse into what could be Syd’s most mature and fully realised project yet.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat