RIP: Justin Cary Of Sixpence None The Richer Dead At 50

Home News Lana June 19th, 2026 - 10:03 PM

The music world is mourning the loss of Justin Cary, longtime bassist for Sixpence None The Richer, who has passed away at the age of 50 following complications from a recent stroke. Multiple outlets reported that Cary died on June 18 with his wife, Linda, by his side after spending more than a week in intensive care. Best known as the bassist behind the beloved alternative-pop group’s biggest hits, including “Kiss Me,” “There She Goes,” and “Breathe Your Name,” Cary became an integral part of Sixpence None The Richer after joining the band in 1997. His melodic bass work and steady presence helped shape the sound that introduced the band to millions of listeners worldwide.

According to reports, Cary suffered a serious stroke earlier this month and underwent multiple surgeries while receiving treatment at Albany Medical Center in New York. A fundraiser created to assist Cary and his family kept fans updated throughout his hospitalization before confirming the heartbreaking news of his passing. Following his death, tributes immediately began pouring in from friends, fans and bandmates. Lead singer Leigh Nash shared a heartfelt message on social media honoring her longtime friend and collaborator, writing that there had “never been anybody like Justin” while thanking him for decades of memories and music.

Beyond his work with Sixpence None The Richer, Cary collaborated with numerous artists throughout his career and remained an active musician and performer. Friends and fellow musicians have remembered him not only for his talent but also for his warmth, humor and generosity. Justin Cary’s contributions to alternative rock and pop music will continue to resonate through the songs he helped create and perform.

Our thoughts are with his family, friends, bandmates, and the countless fans whose lives were touched by his music.