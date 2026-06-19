Morrissey Speaks About Ongoing Legal Case Over “The Very Worst Case of Online Identity Fraud”

Home News Akeem Ivory June 19th, 2026 - 2:35 AM

Morrissey is currently involved in a legal battle over “the worst case of online identity fraud” after discovering someone was impersonating him online. He is working with The Web Sheriff, which identified a campaign of fraud and defamation against him. The investigation revealed that these impersonations date back several years, and Morrissey has “no personal presence” on social media.

He plans to take police action against nine individuals, but notes that the financial burden is beyond his capacity. His representatives claim that a person has published misleading material about him, associating him with far-right politics, which he denies, stating he has never joined a political party or voted.

“Morrissey has not ever been active on open forums, and has not ever owned a smart-phone, or contributed to Facebook, X, Instagram, TikTok, or joined a political party.” WHAT HAPPENED NEXT? – MESSAGES FROM MORRISSEY – MORRISSEY CENTRAL https://t.co/LRxx9FlECt — Matthew Jacobson – (@MatthewMozzer) June 11, 2026

“Eighteen months ago The Web Sheriff contacted Morrissey’s ex-manager, Merck Mercuriadis,” the new update read. “The Sheriff advised Merck that they had discovered ‘the very worst case of online identity fraud’ – namely, nine individuals masquerading as Morrissey operating on behalf of various political groups.”

Morrissey recently released his 14th solo album, Make-Up Is A Lie, and announced a UK tour in December, although it does not include London. He also canceled several shows in the US due to health issues. Additionally, he claimed responsibility for the iconic photograph of The Smiths taken at Salford Lads Club and has been announced as a headline act at this year’s CBGB Festival in New York.

😱 Morrissey says he has suffered what was described as “the very worst case of online identity fraud” The singer says nine people have been urging fans to join political factions and movements in Morrissey’s name Full statement: https://t.co/WMJrbMZz0l pic.twitter.com/1k5gVG8PiU — Morrissey and Wine (@mozandwine) June 11, 2026