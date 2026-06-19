FKA Twigs & Lil Yachty Join Forces On Collaborative New Single “On Your Mind”,

Home News Lana June 19th, 2026 - 9:45 PM

After a whirlwind year filled with career-defining moments, FKA Twigs is officially kicking off her next chapter with the release of her new single and video, “On Your Mind,” featuring fellow genre-blurring artist Lil Yachty. Arriving on June 19, the track serves as Twigs’ first release of 2026 and offers a glimpse into the creative direction she’s exploring next. Fans first got a taste of “On Your Mind” during the European leg of Twigs’ *Body High* Tour, where the singer teased several unreleased songs. Now officially released, the collaboration pairs Twigs’ ethereal vocals with Lil Yachty’s unmistakable presence, resulting in a euphoric electronic anthem tailor-made for summer nights.

The song’s backstory makes its emotional impact even stronger. Twigs revealed that she wrote “On Your Mind” with Yachty after learning that visa complications caused by her former management and production team would prevent her from travelling to perform at Coachella and complete part of her planned U.S. tour dates. Rather than giving in to disappointment, she stayed in the dance studio rehearsing late into the night, channelling that pain and uncertainty into music.

“[..] it never ceases to amaze me how pain can manifest into the hardest and most euphoric sonics,” Twigs shared on social media while announcing the single.

“On Your Mind” arrives following one of the most successful stretches of Twigs’ career. Since releasing her GRAMMY-winning album EUSEXUA in January 2025, she has continued to expand her artistic reach through music, film, and live performance. In addition to earning the GRAMMY Award for Best Dance/Electronic Album, she recently wrapped her ambitious *Body High* Tour, which included a sold-out performance at Madison Square Garden, a celebrated Coachella appearance and a massive hometown show at London’s O2.

With “On Your Mind,” FKA Twigs proves once again that she thrives in reinvention. The collaboration with Lil Yachty feels fresh, fearless, and deeply personal, signaling the beginning of another exciting era for one of music’s most innovative artists.

Listen to “On Your Mind” below and stay tuned for more from FKA Twigs in the coming months.

http://fkatwigs.lnk.to/OnYourMind