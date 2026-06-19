Department of Justice Determines $3 Billion Napster Investor was Fake

Home News Akeem Ivory June 19th, 2026 - 2:28 AM

Napster is a significant part of a generation’s memory, thanks to its groundbreaking peer-to-peer file-sharing software for music. Over the past 25 years, the Napster brand has changed hands multiple times, with companies like Roxio, Best Buy, and Rhapsody trying to leverage it for streaming services. Most recently, Infinite Reality acquired Napster for $207 million, aiming to create “a social and interactive music platform.” Following this, Sony Music filed a lawsuit against Napster for unpaid royalties.

In 2024, an unidentified buyer purchased a 25% stake in Infinite Reality for $3.36 billion, but a Forbes investigation indicated the funds might not materialize due to concerns about misconduct. U.S. authorities are now investigating.

The Department of Justice recently indicted Charles Cole, a 57-year-old from North Carolina, on charges of fraud and conspiracy. Allegedly, Cole used forged documents to deceive Napster into thinking he had $55 billion in assets and secured a $1 million loan he never repaid. He and his attorney, Torben Welch, also face civil claims from the SEC.

Meanwhile, Napster’s homepage promotes features like “AI agents,” a “3D holographic display for your AI,” and software for creating AI agents that support students in various languages and time zones.