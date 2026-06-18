The Mountain Goats Share Vibrant New Single “Shallow Grave”

Home News Juliet Paiz June 18th, 2026 - 10:24 PM

Photo Credit: Madison Hedgecock

The Mountain Goats have shared their new single “Shallow Grave,” the latest preview of their upcoming 24th studio album Days, due August 7 through the band’s own Cadmean Dawn Records via Thirty Tigers. The track follows the album’s lead single “Charlie Sheen Reaches Out to the Feds.” Written by frontman John Darnielle, “Shallow Grave” began with a moment of inspiration at a stoplight, where he recorded the song’s earliest ideas acappella into his phone before quickly finishing it once he returned home. Darnielle described the process as a return to his old songwriting approach and expressed his excitement about the track, jokingly referring to it as “the song of the summer.”

True to its spirit, “Shallow Grave” carries an energetic and infectious feel, embracing the playful side of Darnielle’s songwriting while still maintaining wit and unpredictability. The song continues the band’s ability to turn unusual images and ideas into compelling indie rock storytelling.

The release arrives as the Mountain Goats prepare for a busy period of touring, including a six-night residency at San Francisco’s Fillmore this November, with each performance featuring a different theme and setlist. The band will also continue touring throughout the year with dates across North America, Europe, and the United Kingdom, including performances at Los Angeles’ Walt Disney Concert Hall and New York’s Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage at Carnegie Hall. Days was produced by John Congleton and recorded at Sear Sound in Manhattan, featuring additional contributions from a range of collaborators including Rob Jost, Janis Siegal, Matt Nathanson and Mikaela Davis.

Photo Credit: Madison Hedgecock