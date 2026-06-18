Sleep Return With First New Song Since 2018 “Have Spacesuit Will Travel,” Announce Fall 2026 North American Tour Dates

Home News Cait Stoddard June 18th, 2026 - 12:51 PM

Today, the legendary band Sleep has released new single, “Have Spacesuit Will Travel” via Third Man Records, their first new music since 2018. As a whole, everything is great by how the music begins Sleep’s first mission without Matt Pike on guitar. The music and art are alive and after the decades of obstacles that Sleep has overcome, it is time to move forward and make songs and albums. Al wishes Matt the best on his earth bound maneuvers.

“Have Spacesuit Will Travel” at no time tries to pick up where The Sciences left off. There’s a considerable amount of new blood in the band, so imitation, as Bubba notes, would greatly limit the potential of three very unique and talented musicians. That being said, Sleep answers to an incredible recorded history, literally decades in the making, so it would not be surprising that Al, Dale and Bubba would find themselves composing in the spirit of that which had been established so long ago. The three of them were able to make something that can truly be identified as genuine Sleep music, yet with a sharpness and agility to the recordings.

Also, Sleep has announced they will be touring this year. Everything kicks off o nSeptember 8, in San Diego,before a headline performance at Levitation Festival in Austin, as well as multiple nights in Seattle and San Francisco. Then, the band will be heading over to the Midwest and East Coast in November. For tickets and more information, click here.

Sleep Tour dates

9/8 – San Diego, CA – The Observatory

9/9 – Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren

9/10 – Albuquerque, NM – The Revel Entertainment Center

9/12 – Dallas, TX – Granada Theater

9/13 – Austin, TX – Levitation

9/14 – Oklahoma City, OK – Tower Theatre

9/16 – Denver, CO – Ogden Theatre

9/17 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Grand At The Complex

9/18 – Boise, ID – Treefort Music Hall

9/20 – Vancouver, BC – Commodore Ballroom

9/21-22 – Seattle, WA – Neptune Theatre

9/23 – Portland, OR – Roseland Theater

9/25 – San Francisco, CA – The Fillmore

9/26 – San Francisco, CA – The Fillmore

9/27 – Santa Cruz, CA – Catalyst

9/28 – Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern

9/29 – Santa Ana, CA – The Observatory

11/04 – Minneapolis, MN – First Avenue

11/05 – Milwaukee, WI – Pabst Theater

11/06 – Chicago, IL – Riviera Theatre

11/07 – Detroit, MI – St. Andrews Hall

11/09 – Toronto, ON – Phoenix Concert Hall

11/10 – Montreal, QC – Club Soda

11/11 – Burlington, VT – Higher Ground Ballroom

11/12 – Boston, MA – Roadrunner

11/13 – Hudson, NY – Basilica Hudson

11/15 – Philadelphia, PA – Theatre of Living Arts

11/16 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Paramount

11/17 – Washington, DC – Lincoln Theatre