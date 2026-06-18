Rodrigo y Gabriela Announce New Album OurHome For September 2026 Release, Share New Single & Video “Monster”

Home News Juliet Paiz June 18th, 2026 - 9:29 PM

GRAMMY-winning guitar duo Rodrigo y Gabriela have announced their new album OurHome, arriving September 18 via ATO Records. The self-produced record was recorded at NK Sound Tokyo in Japan and marks a new creative chapter for the Mexico City-born musicians, Rodrigo Sánchez and Gabriela Quintero, whose genre-defying acoustic guitar work has captivated audiences for more than two decades.

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Alongside the announcement, the duo have released the album’s first single, “Monster,” accompanied by a striking new music video created by legendary manga artist Naoki Urasawa. Best known for acclaimed works including Monster, 20th Century Boys, Pluto and Master Keaton, Urasawa collaborated with Rodrigo y Gabriela after discovering that the duo had written a song inspired by his iconic psychological thriller Monster.

“Monster is such a deep, philosophical story. It’s about a psychopathic killer, but it’s so uplifting and leaves you with a real sense of hope,” Quintero explained. “We’d written that track without knowing that Urasawa was a fan of ours, and now he’s making the video for us.” The collaboration came as a surprise to Urasawa, who had been a longtime admirer of the duo’s live performances and collected their vinyl records and CDs. After learning about the song’s connection to his work, he reached out through the band’s Japanese promoter and eventually met with Rodrigo y Gabriela in Tokyo.

“When artists I admire that much bring you an offer like that, there’s no way you can say no!” Urasawa said. “The completed track, ‘Monster,’ not only perfectly captures the mood of my work Monster, but the duo’s guitar playing also transports us to an entirely different and elevated dimension.”

OurHome Tracklist

01 OurHome

02 Somos Como Tú

03 Akatsuki (feat. Hiromi)

04 Flying Underground

05 Quicksand

06 Monster

07 Astrum In Corpore

08 Is In Your Pocket

09 MADiation

10 Hinomaru Twins