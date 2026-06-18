Maryland Deathfest Announce 2027 Lineup Featuring Enslaved, Candlemass, Exhumed & More

Home News Juliet Paiz June 18th, 2026 - 8:40 PM

According to Brooklyn Vegan, Maryland Deathfest is preparing another massive celebration of extreme music, revealing the first wave of artists set to appear at its 2027 edition. The long-running festival once again brings together a diverse selection of death, black, doom, thrash and progressive metal acts, balancing legendary names with underground favorites and newer bands pushing the genre forward.

One of the most notable announcements is Enslaved, who will perform their 1994 debut album Vikingligr Veldi in its entirety. The Norwegian group has spent decades expanding the boundaries of extreme metal through their fusion of black metal, progressive experimentation, and Norse mythology, making this rare performance of their earliest material a major draw for longtime fans.

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Doom metal icons Candlemass also sit among the lineup’s biggest attractions. The Swedish pioneers helped establish the blueprint for epic doom metal, and their appearance adds another legendary chapter to a festival already known for hosting influential artists from across metal history.

Elsewhere, Canadian progressive metal trailblazers Voivod are scheduled to perform a special set focused on older deep cuts, while death metal veterans Exhumed will celebrate their classic album Gore Metal with a full-album performance. These exclusive sets continue Maryland Deathfest’s tradition of offering fans opportunities to experience landmark material in a live setting.

The lineup’s strong middle tier includes thrash metal legends Demolition Hammer, melodic black metal veterans Naglfar, technical death metal masters Obscura and British blackened death metal outfit Akercocke, who will perform Choronzon in full.

Maryland Deathfest also maintains its commitment to the underground with appearances from Saturnus, Sadistic Intent, Vreid, Thulcandra and Funebrarum. Rising and cult acts including Ancient Death, Cerebral Effusion, Ceremonium, Coscradh, Cruciamentum, Fleshless, Gorerotted, Ingrowing, One of Nine and Sabbat round out the announcement.

With only its initial lineup revealed, Maryland Deathfest 2027 is already shaping up to be a destination event for fans of extreme music. By pairing rare performances from genre-defining artists with a deep roster of underground talent, the festival continues to reaffirm its status as one of metal’s most essential annual gatherings.