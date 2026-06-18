Dan Deacon’s Little Brother Original Soundtrack Announced For June 2026 Release, Shares New Track “Brothers” Featuring Eric Andre

Home News Cait Stoddard June 18th, 2026 - 1:17 PM

Little Brother, which is a soundtrack from the Netflix film on June 26. Following last year’s Task Original Series Soundtrack, stars John Cena, Michelle Monaghan and Eric André, is the latest in Dan Deacon’s rapidly growing list of prominent film and television credits. Alongside today’s announcement, the artist offers up a taste of the score with “Brothers feat. Eric André.

The Little Brother score had to cover a ton of ground, shifting on a dime from comedic beats to surreal chaos and tear-jerking tenderness. Thematically, the score has to keep us on board with John Cena’s Rudd during his Kafkaesque nightmare and meet the spontaneity and chaos of Eric André’s Marcus, all while keeping us within the emotional through-lines. It was a really fun challenge to find the right themes, sounds, and vibes for the story that was always in tune with the performances,” says Deacon.

The artist adds: “The Little Brother’ score had to cover a ton of ground, shifting on a dime from comedic beats to surreal chaos and tear-jerking tenderness. Thematically, the score has to keep us on board with John Cena’s Rudd during his Kafkaesque nightmare and meet the spontaneity and chaos of Eric André’s Marcus, all while keeping us within the emotional through-lines. It was a really fun challenge to find the right themes, sounds, and vibes for the story that was always in tune with the performances.

Little Brother Track List

1. Brothers feat. Eric André

2. Escapes

3. Rudd

4. Marcus

5. Upping the Game

6. Sex on Car

7. Sneaks

8. Acceptance Speech

9. Shamed Apology

10. Brothers for Life

11. The Extended Pee-Pee Scene

12. Up the Stairs – Producers Phone

13. Mia Pep Talk

14. Emergency Trach – Marcus Is a Hero

15. Rudd Slow

16. Josh

17. Porsche Scratch