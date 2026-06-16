Vince Staples Announces Fall 2026 Tour Dates North American Tour Dates

According to Consequence.net, Vince Staples has announced a 2026 fall tour in support of his latest album, Cry Baby. The 16-date North American run kicks off in Atlanta on October 19, with stops in Austin, Brooklyn, Toronto, Chicago, San Francisco and other cities. Staples will play each date backed by a live band as well. For tickets and more information, click here.
As for the music, Cry Baby sees Staples turning outward after his introspective trio of previous albums: his excellent self-titled project from 2021, 2022’s regionally specific Ramona Park Broke My Heart, and 2024’s Dark Times. Read why Kiana Fitzgerald gave it the album an A- in her review and grab your physical copy of the album by click here.
Cry Baby Tour Dates
10/19 – Atlanta, GA – Tabernacle
10/21 – Houston, TX – Bayou Music Center
10/22 – Austin, TX – Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater
10/23 – Dallas, TX – South Side Ballroom
10/25 – Raleigh, NC – The Ritz
10/27 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Steel
10/29 – Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore Silver Spring
10/30 – Philadelphia, PA – Franklin Music Hall
11/1 – Boston, MA – Roadrunner
11/4 – Toronto, ON – Queen Elizabeth Theatre
11/6 – Pittsburgh, PA – Roxian Theatre
11/7 – Detroit, MI – The Majestic Theatre
11/8 – Chicago, IL – Riviera Theatre
11/11 – Denver, CO – Fillmore Auditorium
11/13 – Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren
11/15 – San Francisco, CA – The Warfield
Photo Credit: Stephen Hoffmeister