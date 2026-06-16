mxdwn Premiere: Mac Luster Share Vulnerable New Single “Staring At Nothing”

Home News Skyy Rincon June 16th, 2026 - 9:00 AM

Los Angeles-based alternative rockers Mac Luster have returned with a vulnerable new single entitled “Staring At Nothing.” The song balances gritty, vivid instrumentation with light, airy vocals making for an earworm-worthy track.

Lyrically, “Staring At Nothing” laments a breakup that went south, reflecting on the unevenness of heartbreak in a relationship. The opening lyrics “The words I write still rip old wounds / Because I won’t let you die / Until I am how I used to be / Before I fell prey to your eyes” speak to how deeply the narrator cared for their lover and how they are having trouble moving on and letting go.

Speaking on the inspiration behind the single, Jake Mazon offered, “Writing it in 2012, it’s the oldest song out of this batch. Lyrically, it’s looking at heartbreak from the eyes of someone who is young and angry. I was very into the Smiths then and definitely tried to channel a bit of Morrissey in the lyrics. I’ve tried to record and release this song so many times, but it never felt quite right until revisiting it last year.”

The song serves as a preview of their forthcoming five-track Ritual EP which was produced by Jackson Wargo and engineered by Adam Lasus who has previously worked with the likes of Clap Your Hands Say Yeah and Yo La Tengo. The EP was recorded throughout California at The Doughnut Shop in Sierra Madre and Studio RED in Hollywood.

Ritual EP Tracklist