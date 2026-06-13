New Posthumous Nipsey Hussle Album Prolific Announced For August 2026 Release Featuring Collaborations With Bino Rideaux

Home News Lana June 13th, 2026 - 11:25 AM

The legacy of Nipsey Hussle continues this summer with the announcement of Prolific, a long-awaited collaborative album with fellow Los Angeles rapper Bino Rideaux. Recorded in 2017 and completed according to Hussle’s original vision, the 15-track project will arrive on August 14, 2026, via All Money In, Out The Blue Records, and Atlantic Records. The announcement is accompanied by the release of the album’s latest single, “Sacrifices,” giving fans another glimpse into a project that has been years in the making.

Prolific will be released one day before what would have been Hussle’s 41st birthday, making the project an especially meaningful addition to the late rapper’s celebrated catalog. According to Hussle’s brother, Samiel “Blacc Sam” Asghedom, the album is not a posthumous compilation pieced together after the artist’s passing but rather a complete body of work created by Nipsey and Bino from start to finish.

“We are honored to be able to release the PROLIFIC album in the exact way my brother envisioned it,” Blacc Sam said. “This isn’t something that our team compiled together. This is the body of work Nipsey created with Bino top to bottom.” “Sacrifices was a masterclass of creative energy. Minimum conversation, all hands on deck, and the unpredictable genius of James Fauntleroy. Constant flow of vibes and gems on and off record.”

The release follows the previously unveiled single “Reckless” featuring Static Major, which introduced listeners to the album’s nostalgic West Coast atmosphere and showcased how naturally the project fits alongside Nipsey’s existing body of work.

Prolific Track List

Intro Prolific Hussle & Motivate Sacrifices Reckless (feat. Static Major) Blue Laces No Limits Double Back Marathon Continues The Lobby Westside Story Late Nights Real Ones Victory Call Outro

With Prolific, fans will finally get to hear a fully realized collaboration between two of Los Angeles’ most respected voices. More importantly, the album offers another opportunity to celebrate Nipsey Hussle’s enduring impact as an artist, entrepreneur, and community leader whose influence continues to resonate years after his passing.