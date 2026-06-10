mxdwn Premiere: Clyde The Band Share Introspective New Single “S.O.L”

Home News Skyy Rincon June 10th, 2026 - 8:00 AM

Los Angeles-based indie rockers Clyde The Band have released their introspective new single “S.O.L” from their forthcoming new concept record. The song is thoroughly emotional, vulnerable and cinematic with instrumentation that swells like it belongs in the climax of a coming-of-age film.

Speaking on the inspiration behind the track, Sean Temple offered, “For ‘S.O.L’ it wasn’t until after writing it that I realized the song was about longing for human connection. I wrote this song after smoking weed, but after realizing I had passed my limits, I entered a panic state. I picked up my guitar to refocus, thinking that writing could ground me. It did indeed ground me, and after coming down, I realized how introspective the lyrics were; it reflected my own emotional state at the time. I think in life it’s hard to overcome insecurity, but also harder to admit that you’re insecure. We delve into these kinds of personal topics in our music as a form of therapy, but it also allows us to connect with others who share these feelings.”

The lyrics are heart-wrenchingly complementary to the melancholy music itself, ruminating over a relationship’s inevitable end: “Man, I’m insecure / Man, I’m in the dumps / I’m shit out of luck.” The accompanying violin, viola and cello add an intricate layer of depth to the song. “S.O.L” was recorded, produced and engineered by Joey Macmahan, mixed and mastered by Daniel Bermudez and features additional instrumentation courtesy of Connor Vance. Clyde The Band is a trio comprised of Sean Temple, Jessamine Finney and Natalie Bogert.