Iron Reagan Releases New EP Demonetization, Set for Physical Release in September 2026

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Photo Credit: Alyssa Fried

Iron Reagan, the crossover thrash group has released a new EP Demonetization. The band is composed of guitarist Phil Hall, drummer and vocalist Ryan Parrish, vocalist Tony Foresta, guitarist Adam Guilliams and bass guitarist Dr. Guitar. This is Iron Reagan’s “most Punk lineup…to deliver breakneck music at breakneck speeds.”

“Very excited to release new music with the original Iron Reagan lineup,” says Foresta. “This is the first time we’ve released something with Paul since 2014 (Exhumed Split). This is some of our strongest/heaviest material we’ve done to date. Looking forward to getting back on the road with these guys and seeing everybody.”

The EP is available to listen on all platforms here, and the LP is out for release on September 18th. Iron Reagan fans can pre-order the LP here, and even buy Demonetization merch. The tracklist for the EP can be viewed below.

Demonetization EP Tracklist:

Demonetization God Don’t Like It Make It Ugly Hood Ornament Parts Unknown Turning Green

Fans can also see Iron Reagan on tour in the United States with Killswitch Engage, Machine Head and Havok.

Iron Reagan Tour Dates:

Jun 9, 2026 Raleigh, NC, The Ritz

Jun 10, 2026 Lynchburg, VA, Super Rad Arcade Bar (Iron Reagan Headline w/ Genocide Pact)

Jun 11, 2026 Brooklyn, NY, Brooklyn Paramount

Jun 12, 2026 Boston, MA, Roadrunner

Jun 13, 2026 Bethlehem, PA, Wind Creek Event Center

Jun 14, 2026 Greensboro, NC, Hangar 1819 (Iron Reagan w/ Havok)

Jun 16, 2026 Orlando, FL, Hard Rock Live

Jun 17, 2026 Atlanta, GA, Tabernacle

Jun 19, 2026 Dallas, TX, South Side Ballroom

Jun 20, 2026 Houston, TX, Bayou Music Center

Jun 21, 2026 San Antonio, TX, Boeing Center at Tech Port

Jun 23, 2026 Albuquerque, NM, Revel Entertainment Center

Jun 24, 2026 Tempe, AZ, The Marquee

Jun 25, 2026 Los Angeles, CA Hollywood Palladium

Jun 27, 2026 San Francisco, CA, The Warfield

Oct 23-25 Gainesville, FL, Fest 24

This EP comes after two releases from the band in 2018. They released the EP, Dark Days Ahead, another fast paced metal release. They also collaborated with Gatecreeper releasing an LP, Split, with Iron Reagan and Gatecreeper each having their own songs on the track.