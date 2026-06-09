Soft Cell Announce Final Album Danceteria For September 2026 Release, Share Title Track & Video

Home News Cait Stoddard June 9th, 2026 - 12:53 PM

Today, Soft Cell, singer and frontman Marc Almond and multi-instrumentalist and producer Dave Ball, are set to release Danceteria, which is their sixth and final studio album that will be released on September 25, through Republic of Music. The record is a big, classy and playful farewell to 47 years of Marc and Dave making music as Soft Cell and features career-defining performances from our electronic pop legends.

“Danceteria is a love letter to New York in the early ’80s. The time we spent in New York – where we recorded our first three albums – shaped us both as artists and people. To celebrate this period is a fitting farewell to Dave Ball and the final Soft Cell studio album,” said Almond.

In light of the album announcement, the duo has shared, which is a joyous, celebratory burst of disco pop and as the album opener and a statement of intent. It is Soft Cell at their very best with Almond’s iconic vocals soaring over Dave’s masterful John Barry-esque minor chord progressions. There couldn’t be a more fitting disco banger to pull back the dusty velvet curtain and beckon you into the heady, romantic and deliciously dark world of “Danceteria.”

Danceteria Track List

1. Elusive

2. Danceteria

3. The Space Inside

4. Times Square

5. Two Of A Kind

6. The Rainbow Room

7. In Heaven (When I Dance With You)

8. Decadence Is Hard Work

9. Crackland

10. What Is Your Morality

11. Losing Yourself

12. After Hours

13. Wave To America

14. Out Come The Freaks

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat