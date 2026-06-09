Flying Lotus’ Captain Murphy Moniker Shares New Single “Mudhole” From New Film The Furious

Home News Nevaeh Ebanks June 9th, 2026 - 7:46 PM

Captain Murphy, the rap alter ego of acclaimed producer and musician Flying Lotus, has returned with his first new release for 2026. The new track, “Mudhole,” was created for the upcoming Lionsgate action film The Furious, which arrives in theaters on June 12.

Produced alongside Brainfeeder labelmate Little Snake, “Mudhole” is a dark, menacing rage track that showcases Captain Murphy’s intensity. The song pairs heavy production with Murphy’s cold, commanding flow as he boasts about power and luxury while the instrumental barrels down with an ominous alternative sound.

The trippy visuals alone transformed the song into a badass song, perfect for The Furious. The release is accompanied by visuals from Adam Fuchs, better known as Lilfuchs, a longtime Adult Swim animator and frequent Flying Lotus collaborator. Fuchs also helped develop the original imagery associated with the Captain Murphy project when it first emerged online in 2012.

“Mudhole” serves as a fitting companion to The Furious, a revenge-driven martial arts thriller starring Xie Miao and Joe Taslim. The film follows Wang Wei, a father who embarks on a violent mission after his daughter is kidnapped by a criminal network and corrupt authorities refuse to help. Joined by journalist Navin, whose wife has also disappeared, the pair wage a relentless battle against the kidnappers.

Directed by Kenji Tanigaki and produced by Bill Kong, The Furious promises an explosive blend of action, vengeance, and martial arts spectacle, with Captain Murphy’s latest track providing the perfect soundtrack to its chaos.

To listen to the song, out on all platforms, click here.

Captain Murphy rarely performs, but in 2019 he performed at the Adult Swim Festival, with stunning visuals that created a 3D effect. Fans of Captain Murphy can read about his performance here.