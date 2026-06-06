M.I.A. Addresses Removal From Kid Cudi’s Tour: “He Didn’t Call My Management, He Didn’t Call Me, He Didn’t Talk To The Crew”

Home News Lana June 6th, 2026 - 10:09 PM

M.I.A. has opened up about being dropped from Kid Cudi’s recent Rebel Ragers Tour, claiming the rapper never directly communicated with her or anyone on her team about the decision. On Popcast, the artist reflected on learning she was no longer part of the tour. She revealed that no personal conversation occurred between the two artists before the announcement.

According to M.I.A., Kid Cudi “didn’t call my management, he didn’t call me, he didn’t talk to the crew,” despite her attempts to reach out and discuss the situation. (NME)

The controversy stems from comments M.I.A. made during a tour stop in Dallas earlier this year. Following backlash from some concertgoers, Kid Cudi announced that M.I.A. would no longer be appearing on the tour, citing fan complaints about remarks he described as offensive.

In the interview, M.I.A. disputed the narrative about her dismissal and stated her surprise at the situation’s unfolding. She claimed that despite efforts to contact Cudi directly after the announcement, she never received a response.

The fallout has since escalated beyond public statements. Last week, M.I.A. filed a lawsuit against Kid Cudi, alleging breach of contract and claiming she suffered significant financial losses after being removed from the tour. The suit reportedly seeks $2.8 million in damages. The latest comments offer M.I.A.’s most detailed account yet of what happened behind the scenes, adding another chapter to the increasingly public dispute between the two artists.

M.I.A addressed her statements to Popcast

Source: NME