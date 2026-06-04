Pixies Announce Bossanova & Trompe le Monde 2026 Remastered Editions Featuring Four Previously Unreleased Songs

Home News Jonah Schwartz June 4th, 2026 - 2:58 PM

Following a 40th anniversary tour and celebration, Pixies have announced remastered editions of their albums Bossanova and Trompe le Monde with previously unreleased songs dating from 1987-1991, both of which are set for release on September 11, 2026. In addition to being available on CD, digital, and standard black vinyl formats, there will also be two limited-edition “Dinked International Edition” vinyl pressings, which feature four exclusive songs. Dink’s Bossanova oxblood vinyl package will include a 16-page, 10” replica of the original UK booklet (featuring incorrect tracklisting) and a 7” of the songs “Dig For Fire (Albini Version)” and “Go Man Go.” Trompe le Monde will be pressed on sky blue vinyl and include a 7” with the songs “Brackish Boy” and “Punk Loop.”

Bossanova and Trompe Le Monde were both remastered by Kevin Vanbergen. Vanbergen has utilized the band’s tape archive to create updated Dolby Atmos mixes as well as high-res masters of the band’s catalogue, including both their Live at The BBC and Complete B-Sides compilations—the latter of which will be out on June 26.

Bossanova‘s 7″ features a Steve Albini recording of “Dig For Fire” on Side A. The track was in late 1987 during the Surfer Rosa sessions and sounds completely different rom the version the band would end up releasing almost 3 years later. Side B, “Go Man Go,” was co-written by Black Francis and Kim Deal and recorded by both Pixies and The Breeders during the album sessions for Bossanova and Last Splash respectively (but failed to make the cut for either). Outside of appearing on a bootleg tape of Breeders demos, the song faded from view until 2023 when, upon discovering the lost master for it, The Breeders included their version on their 30th anniversary reissue of Last Splash.

On Trompe le Monde‘s bonus 7”, Side A is “Brackish Boy,” is an early version of the Frank Black song pulled directly from the album session tape from Black’s 1993 debut solo album. No post-production was added. Side B is labeled the least conventional track of the four—”Punk Loop” was recorded in 1991 during the Trompe le Monde sessions, labelled simply as ‘Punk Loop’ MSTR.