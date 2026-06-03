Weezer Announce New Self-Titled Album For August 2026 Release, Share New Single “We Might As Well Be Strangers” Featuring Wednesday

Weezer have returned with the announcement of a brand new self-titled studio album for release on August 21, 2026 via Reprise/Warner Records. The first taste of the record has arrived as well in the form of lead single “We Might As Well Be Strangers” featuring Karly Hartzman of Wednesday.
The new album was co-produced by Klas Ahlund and Kenneth Blume and features writing from three of the four core bandmembers which reportedly marks the first time since their debut record that frontman Rivers Cuomo and drummer Pat Wilson have written foundation of songs together.
Weezer is set to take the stage this fall throughout North America, kicking the trek off with a show at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California on September 8. The band will stop off in Portland, Vancouver, Seattle, Denver, Chicago, Detroit, Toronto, Boston, Philadelphia, Brooklyn, Columbus, Nashville, Atlanta, Orlando, Tampa, Houston, Dallas, Austin, Phoenix and Las Vegas to name a few. The tour will come to an end with a concert in Los Angeles, California on October 24 at Crypto.com Arena. Silversun Pickups and The Shins will provide support as special guests on the trek.
Weezer Tracklist
1. Say Yes
2. Shine Again
3. Don’t Make It Weird
4. We Might As Well Be Strangers ft. Wednesday
5. C.E.O.
6. Hoops
7. Nowhere
8. The Show Must Go On
9. Up In The Clouds
10. The LA Sound
Weezer Fall 2026 North American Tour Dates
9/08–Sacramento, CA–Golden 1 Center
9/09–San Francisco, CA–Chase Center
9/11–Portland, OR–Moda Center
9/12–Vancouver, BC–Rogers Arena
9/13–Seattle, WA–Climate Pledge Arena
9/15–West Valley City, UT–Maverik Center
9/16–Denver, CO–Ball Arena
9/20–Saint Paul, MN–Grand Casino Arena
9/22–Chicago, IL–United Center
9/23–Detroit, MI–Little Caesars Arena
9/25–Toronto, ON–Scotiabank Arena
9/26–Laval, QC–Place Bell
9/27–Boston, MA–TD Garden
9/29–Philadelphia, PA–Xfinity Mobile Arena
9/30–Brooklyn, NY–Barclays Center
10/02–Washington, DC–Capital One Arena
10/03–Charlotte, NC–Spectrum Center
10/04–Raleigh, NC–Lenovo Center
10/06–Columbus, OH–Nationwide Arena
10/07–Milwaukee, WI–Fiserv Forum
10/09–Nashville, TN–Bridgestone Arena
10/10–Atlanta, GA–State Farm Arena
10/11–Orlando, FL–Kia Center
10/13–Sunrise, FL–Amerant Bank Arena
10/14–Tampa, FL–Benchmark International Arena
10/16–Houston, TX–Toyota Center
10/17–Dallas, TX–American Airlines Center
10/18–Austin, TX–Moody Center ATX
10/20–Phoenix, AZ–Mortgage Matchup Center
10/21–San Diego, CA–Viejas Arena
10/23–Las Vegas, NV–T-Mobile Arena
10/24–Los Angeles,CA–Crypto.com Arena
Photo credit: Conny Chavez