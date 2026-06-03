Weezer Announce New Self-Titled Album For August 2026 Release, Share New Single “We Might As Well Be Strangers” Featuring Wednesday

Home News Skyy Rincon June 3rd, 2026 - 9:00 AM

Photo credit: Conny Chavez

Weezer have returned with the announcement of a brand new self-titled studio album for release on August 21, 2026 via Reprise/Warner Records. The first taste of the record has arrived as well in the form of lead single “We Might As Well Be Strangers” featuring Karly Hartzman of Wednesday.

The new album was co-produced by Klas Ahlund and Kenneth Blume and features writing from three of the four core bandmembers which reportedly marks the first time since their debut record that frontman Rivers Cuomo and drummer Pat Wilson have written foundation of songs together.

Weezer is set to take the stage this fall throughout North America, kicking the trek off with a show at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California on September 8. The band will stop off in Portland, Vancouver, Seattle, Denver, Chicago, Detroit, Toronto, Boston, Philadelphia, Brooklyn, Columbus, Nashville, Atlanta, Orlando, Tampa, Houston, Dallas, Austin, Phoenix and Las Vegas to name a few. The tour will come to an end with a concert in Los Angeles, California on October 24 at Crypto.com Arena. Silversun Pickups and The Shins will provide support as special guests on the trek.

Weezer Tracklist

1. Say Yes

2. Shine Again

3. Don’t Make It Weird

4. We Might As Well Be Strangers ft. Wednesday

5. C.E.O.

6. Hoops

7. Nowhere

8. The Show Must Go On

9. Up In The Clouds

10. The LA Sound

Weezer Fall 2026 North American Tour Dates

9/08–Sacramento, CA–Golden 1 Center

9/09–San Francisco, CA–Chase Center

9/11–Portland, OR–Moda Center

9/12–Vancouver, BC–Rogers Arena

9/13–Seattle, WA–Climate Pledge Arena

9/15–West Valley City, UT–Maverik Center

9/16–Denver, CO–Ball Arena

9/20–Saint Paul, MN–Grand Casino Arena

9/22–Chicago, IL–United Center

9/23–Detroit, MI–Little Caesars Arena

9/25–Toronto, ON–Scotiabank Arena

9/26–Laval, QC–Place Bell

9/27–Boston, MA–TD Garden

9/29–Philadelphia, PA–Xfinity Mobile Arena

9/30–Brooklyn, NY–Barclays Center

10/02–Washington, DC–Capital One Arena

10/03–Charlotte, NC–Spectrum Center

10/04–Raleigh, NC–Lenovo Center

10/06–Columbus, OH–Nationwide Arena

10/07–Milwaukee, WI–Fiserv Forum

10/09–Nashville, TN–Bridgestone Arena

10/10–Atlanta, GA–State Farm Arena

10/11–Orlando, FL–Kia Center

10/13–Sunrise, FL–Amerant Bank Arena

10/14–Tampa, FL–Benchmark International Arena

10/16–Houston, TX–Toyota Center

10/17–Dallas, TX–American Airlines Center

10/18–Austin, TX–Moody Center ATX

10/20–Phoenix, AZ–Mortgage Matchup Center

10/21–San Diego, CA–Viejas Arena

10/23–Las Vegas, NV–T-Mobile Arena

10/24–Los Angeles,CA–Crypto.com Arena