The Chicks Announce Fall 2026 Tour Dates in Celebration of Taking the Long Way’s 20th Anniversary

Home News Nevaeh Ebanks June 3rd, 2026 - 11:44 AM

To celebrate the 20th anniversary of their Grammy Award-winning album Taking the Long Way, The Chicks, formerly known as Dixie Chicks, have announced a U.S. tour that will run from September through November later this year. The tour marks another milestone in the legendary country group’s career. It allows fans across the country to hear songs from one of their most acclaimed albums live in concert. The album released in 2006, won several Grammy Awards including Album of the Year.

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Since returning from a 13 year hiatus in 2020, Natalie Maines, Martie Maguire, and Emily Strayer have come back strong. Their comeback included the release of Gaslighter, their first studio album in 14 years. The eighth studio album features 12 songs, exploring themes of relationships and breakups. The track Gaslighter For a deeper analysis of Gaslighter, click here.

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The Chicks’ career has been marked by both critical success and controversy. In 2003, the group faced significant backlash after publicly criticizing the Iraq War during former President George Bush’s administration. The reaction led to a long hiatus and affected the group’s relationship with their country music audience .

Now, with more than 30 years of music and multiple Grammy Awards to their name, The Chicks are once again taking the stage. Their upcoming tour will bring them to cities across the United States, from California to New York, where they will perform beloved hits and celebrate two decades of Taking the Long Way. For tickets and tour dates, click here.

Here are the tour dates below:

09/30/2026 Detroit, MI – Fox Theatre

10/03/2026 Chicago, IL – The Auditorium

10/04/2026 Chicago, IL – The Auditorium

10/06/2026 Washington, DC – The Anthem

10/12/ 2026 New York, NY – Beacon Theatre

10/13 /2026 New York, NY – Beacon Theatre

10/15/2026 Nashville, TN – The Truth

10/17/2026 San Antonio, TX – Majestic Theatre

10/18/2026 San Antonio, TX – Majestic Theatre

10/20/2026 Austin, TX – Bass Concert Hall

10/25/2026 Seattle, WA – Benaroya Hall

10/26/2026 Seattle, WA – Benaroya Hall

10/29/2026 San Francisco, CA – The Masonic

10/30/2026 San Francisco, CA – The Masonic

11/01/2026 Hollywood, CA – Dolby Theatre