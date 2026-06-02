mxdwn Premiere: ROREY Shares Candid New Music Video For “Sudden Death”

Home News Skyy Rincon June 2nd, 2026 - 9:00 AM

New York-based rising star ROREY has returned with a candid music video for her equally introspective new single “Sudden Death.” The song and music video are both inspired by a deep sense of longing for a romantic partner and is one of the most lyrically vulnerable ROREY pieces to date.

Speaking on the creative direction of the music video, ROREY offered, “Crushes are obsessive. Anticipation overrides your thoughts. The waiting is agonizing, and all you can think about is that person. I wanted to make a video where I’m driving to my love interest, but all I see are couples everywhere, and it starts to piss me off because I can’t stop seeing love literally everywhere. When I finally get to my person the tension dissipates. I’m giddy and relieved because they are mine. The song was originally inspired by a red light turning green while I was suggestively texting my ex before I fell in love. Full circle.”

The visual is as comedic as it is relatable featuring ROREY on the brink of a romantic breakthrough. While on the drive to her crush, she encounters a seemingly endless array of couples partaking in truly dramatic levels of PDA which starts to infuriate her. After enduring all of the strangers’ irritating make-out sessions, she finally arrives at her lover’s location and melts into their arms, granting the story its satisfying denouement.

The song, “Sudden Death,” is taken from her forthcoming new album Temporary Tragedy following her sophomore EP, Dysphoria, which was released back in August of last year. The new record will revolve around a complicated relationship, taking from both sides to paint a fuller picture of the situation which solidifies ROREY’s strong storytelling abilities.