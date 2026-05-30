She & Him Announce Fall 2026 North American ‘Pump Up The Volumes’ Tour Dates

Home News Lana May 30th, 2026 - 6:56 PM

She & Him have officially announced their first US tour in four years, with Zooey Deschanel and M. Ward set to hit the road this September for the newly unveiled ‘Pump Up The Volumes Tour.’

The eight-date run comes amid a renewed wave of attention for the beloved indie-pop duo, whose song “I Thought I Saw Your Face Today” recently found unexpected viral success nearly two decades after it was first released on 2008’s Volume One. The resurgence earned She & Him their first-ever appearance on the Billboard Hot 100, 18 years after the song’s debut.

Even though the track was never released as a single, Deschanel and Ward debuted their new hit on television during a special appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! this week.

Fans attending the upcoming tour can expect a set-list focused on songs from the duo’s three albums of original material, revisiting the records that helped establish She & Him as one of indie music’s most enduring partnerships.

The tour announcement follows the release of 2022’s acclaimed Melt Away: A Tribute To Brian Wilson, the duo’s seventh studio album and a heartfelt celebration of the legendary Beach Boys songwriter.

Artist presale tickets go on sale June 1 at 10 a.m. local time, with local and promoter presales beginning June 2 at 10 a.m. local time. General ticket sales launch June 3 at 10 a.m. local time.

Fans can sign up for presale access here.

She & Him – ‘Pump Up The Volumes Tour’ Dates

September 20 – Chicago, IL – Riviera Theatre

September 22 – New York, NY – The Town Hall

September 24 – Boston, MA – Wilbur Theatre

September 26 – Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion*

September 28 – Portland, OR – Revolution Hall

September 29 – Seattle, WA – Moore Theatre

October 3 – Los Angeles, CA – Orpheum Theatre Los Angeles