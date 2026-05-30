Jose Gonzalez Shares New Video For “Losing Game (Sick)”

Home News Lana May 30th, 2026 - 6:58 PM

José González has shared the official music video for his latest single, “Losing Game (Sick),” a thought-provoking and darkly funny highlight from his acclaimed new album, Against the Dying of the Light.

Built around González’s signature finger-picked guitar work and warm, atmospheric production, “Losing Game (Sick)” balances existential anxiety with understated beauty. The song explores fears surrounding technological dependence and the possibility of losing control to the very systems humanity has created. Despite its heavy subject, González approaches the theme with a sense of humor, allowing the song’s reflective tone to coexist with moments of irony and wit.

Watch “Losing Game (Sick)”

The accompanying video takes the song’s themes and runs wild with them. By combining live-action footage with strangely uncanny AI-generated effects, the clip plays out like a bizarre corporate workshop that eventually collapses into total mayhem. What starts relatively normal quickly becomes increasingly bizarre as a series of grotesque robotic creatures enters the picture, eventually turning humans into their next meal.

Rather than portraying AI as sleek or futuristic, director Bine Bach embraces a more absurd approach, filling the video with monstrous machines and over-the-top horror imagery. The result feels equal parts sci-fi satire and splatter comedy, with plenty of dark humor woven throughout. That sense of absurdity makes the video especially effective, as González’s gentle acoustic melodies play against scenes of robotic mayhem. The contrast between the song’s thoughtful, introspective mood and the video’s increasingly outrageous visuals creates a memorable viewing experience that is both entertaining and surprisingly thought-provoking.

“Losing Game (Sick) is about humanity asking what happened after we’ve lost control to AIs and robots,” González said. “It’s a sincere concern, but it felt right to approach the topic with humor.”

To bring that concept to life, the production blended practical filmmaking with AI-assisted animation techniques, resulting in visuals that are equal parts unsettling, ridiculous, and strangely timely. The acclaimed singer-songwriter will support the album with a North American headline tour beginning September 11 in Montreal.

About Against the Dying of the Light

Released via Mute in North America and City Slang worldwide, Against the Dying of the Light finds González confronting some of the biggest questions facing modern society. Throughout the album, he examines environmental uncertainty, technological acceleration, social fragmentation, and the challenge of maintaining hope in an increasingly complex world.

While the subject matter can be heavy, González offsets those concerns with lush acoustic arrangements and meditative songwriting, creating a record that feels both introspective and surprisingly optimistic.