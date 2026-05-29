mxdwn Premiere: UNTER STRØM Unveil Electrifying Live Performance Video For “Orynth”

Home News Skyy Rincon May 29th, 2026 - 8:00 AM

Matte Blvck’s Alex Gonzales and The New Division’s John Kunkel have teamed up to launch a brand new musical project called UNTER STRØM. The duo will be exploring various electronic genres, blending house, techno and industrial to create something fresh. Case in point: their debut single “Orynth.”

The track kicks off with a burst of energy. Pulsating synths and meandering loops propel the song forward as they build to a euphoric, melodic climax. Despite having no vocals to guide the song “Orynth,” never loses focus or stamina. In fact, the lack of vocals lets the instrumentation take center stage. Experiencing the music alone is thrilling enough but adding a visual component atop exposes the true depth of the track.

Gonzales spoke about the importance of live performance as opposed to DJing for the project’s debut, offering, “I felt revealing UNTER STRØM through the lens of DJing alone didn’t feel right. John and I both come from a world rooted in live performance, and while DJ sets will absolutely be part of this project, we wanted the first introduction to feel more immersive and intentional. What came out of it feels raw, cinematic, and immersive in a way we’re incredibly proud of. This performance is a true representation of what we want UNTER STRØM to become, and we hope to bring this experience to audiences very soon.”

Gonzales and Kunkel’s approach proved to be the right call. The pair, along with a determined creative team consisting of a video jockey, lighting designer and cinematographer, went full DIY on the set up at Bleach Studios, creating a truly mesmerizing immersive viewing experience. The live video perfectly sets the stage for their eventual debut performance, unveiling a futuristic show that is enthralling and hypnotic both musically and visually.