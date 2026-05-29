Greta Van Fleet Share Thrilling New Single & Video “Play Your Games”

Home News Steven Taylor May 29th, 2026 - 4:37 PM

Photo Credit: Boston Schulz

After a live debut of the song, Greta Van Fleet have officially released their newest track titled “Play Your Games.” The song, which was played live in New York on Wednesday, May 27th, was released today alongside a new video for it, marking the first new track from the band since 2023. The video can be found on the band’s YouTube channel.

Described as “the first taste of what signals a powerful new age for the band,” the track was inspired by the one of the band’s oldest demos and channels the energy of their earlier releases. The track features a catchy repetition of drums and guitar, building up to the chorus where singer Josh Kiszka singing the song’s title lyric with a guttural intensity. The energetic track comes compelte with footage of the band hanging around and performing the track in a house together. Speaking on the song’s throwback vibe, guitarist Jake Kiszka describes the song as ” this beautiful nature of seizing a moment.”

“To take the stage again and share new music feels profoundly emotional and exciting,” Josh Kiszka said. “To see people singing and celebrating in this moment is a reminder of the power of music, and there’s so much more to come.”

The song comes shortly after the band’s return from a two-year hiatus with their performance at the Bowery Ballroom in NYC. “Play Your Games” is the first material released from the band since 2023’s Starcatcher, and while no explicit word has come on an album yet, fans are likely to soon hear more from the group.