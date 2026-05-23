Tift Merritt Shares Celebratory New Single “Everyday Singing”

Home News Lana May 23rd, 2026 - 5:58 PM

Even when she’s singing about uncertainty, heartbreak, or exhaustion, there’s usually this quiet warmth underneath everything that makes her music feel deeply human. That feeling is all over her new single, “Everyday Singing,” a joyful and emotionally rich track taken from her upcoming album Sugar.

Built around soft acoustics, layered harmonies, and an uplifting choir of women’s voices, “Everyday Singing” feels warm from the very beginning. The production leans into Merritt’s iconic blend of country, folk, and soul, but there’s an almost spiritual energy racing through the track, too. It’s hopefulness without sounding naïve, grounded without losing its sense of beauty.

The song focuses on resilience, especially the kind passed quietly between women, mothers, daughters, and friends. Inspired by letters exchanged between feminist archivist Rosetta Rietz and poet Dachine Rainer, Merritt uses the song to reflect on how people continue creating, caring for one another, and surviving even during uncertain times. That emotional honesty is what makes the song hit so hard.

Watch “Everyday Singing”

With behind-the-scenes visuals and the graceful voice of Tift Merritt, the grainy music video continues building anticipation for Sugar, which marks Merritt’s first full-length album since 2017’s Stitch of the World. Over the last several years, Merritt stepped back from the spotlight to focus on raising her daughter, teaching at Duke University, advocating for artists’ rights, and helping develop The Gables hotel project in Raleigh, North Carolina.

That lived experience appears to shape every part of this new era. Over twenty years into her career, Tift Merritt still has a way of making music that feels timeless without sounding stuck in the past. You can stream “Everyday Singing” now, ahead of the release of Sugar on June 26.