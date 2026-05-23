Rob Base Dead at 59

Home News Aryn Honaker May 23rd, 2026 - 4:54 PM

Robert Ginyard, also known as Rob Base, has passed away after a private battle with cancer. He was 59 years old. He and DJ E-Z Rock made up the iconic hip-hop duo that was best known for their hit “It Takes Two.”

Ginyard was born on May 18th, 1967. He grew up in Harlem, New York, and met E-Z Rock in fifth grade. As teenagers, the two were inspired to form a duo after another local group, Clash Crew, released a song. They made the demo for “It Takes Two” in two nights, which led to a deal with Profile Records, as reported by Variety. The song peaked at No. 3 on Billboard’s Hot Dance/Club Songs chart in 1988. It’s also been sampled by a wide number of artists, including hip-hop legend Snoop Dogg, and has been featured in several movies. Their debut album, of the same name, peaked at No. 4 on Billboard’s Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart and held other smash hits, such as “Get On The Dance Floor” and “Joy and Pain.”

Rob Base and DJ E-Z Rock, who passed away in 2014, played a critical role in blending hip-hop and house music and bringing both genres into the mainstream in the 80s.

“Rob’s music, energy, and legacy helped shape a generation and brought joy to millions around the world. Beyond the stage, he was a loving father, family man, friend, and creative force whose impact will never be forgotten,” as written in a statement shared on his social media. “Thank you for the music, the memories, and the moments that became the soundtrack to our lives.”