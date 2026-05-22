Greta Van Fleet Announce Surprise One-Night-Only Show In NYC After Teasing Their Return

Home News Juliet Paiz May 22nd, 2026 - 12:11 AM

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz

Greta Van Fleet is making their return in a way that feels both unexpected and exciting. After recently setting social media into a frenzy with cryptic posts teasing that something was on the horizon, the band has officially revealed their next move, a surprise one-night-only show at New York City’s Bowery Ballroom on May 27. For fans who have spent the last few years watching the band headline arenas and massive venues, the announcement feels like a complete change of pace.

What makes the show especially interesting is the setting itself. Greta Van Fleet last performed in New York City in front of a sold-out crowd at Madison Square Garden, so moving into a venue as intimate as Bowery Ballroom creates will create an entirely different experience. Instead of thousands of people spread across an arena, this performance will place fans much closer to the stage, bringing back the up-close and personal energy that many bigger artists eventually outgrow.

Tickets will only be available through in-person sales beginning May 26 at the Bowery Ballroom box office, with purchases limited to two tickets per person. Considering the band’s popularity and the small size of the venue, demand is expected to be intense. For a band known for larger-than-life performances, there is something fitting about returning in a more personal way. Instead of starting this new era with a huge spectacle, Greta Van Fleet seem to be bringing things back to the room where live music feels closest and most immediate.

Photo credit: Boston Lynn Schulz