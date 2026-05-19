Tyondai Braxton Announces New Album Splayed Werks For August 2026 Release, Shares New Single “UnFs”

Home News Cait Stoddard May 19th, 2026 - 9:29 PM

American composer, producer and professor Tyondai Braxton has signed to Erased Tapes and today, the artist has announced that his new album, Splayed Werks with the release of the track “UnFS.” His first full-length album since the 2022 release of his symphonic work, Telekinesis, reveals itself as unlike what came before, including 70+ minutes of pure electronics and sound design, comprising mostly sub-five minute tracks recorded in his home studio.

As a collection, Splayed Werks hews to the menu of dance music meets minimalist electronic composition, a throughline that stretches from IDM absurdists like Aphex Twin and Autechre, to contemporary immersives like Mica Levi and Laurel Halo. It’s a world in which the multitude of dirty rhythms stray far outside club-land’s big rooms though the interplay between the bass-synth and the constantly deviating shuffle on lead single “UnFS” may qualify it as a leftfield banger. Braxton describes “UnFS” as “a Rubik’s cube of sound, rough hewn samples covered in slime and a pile of dirty leaves.”

It may be a perfect album for 2026, a time when the sonic landscape continues to fervently embrace increasingly radical hybrids, at once club soundsystem-ready, art-installation-leaning and music-school-mediated, but also, importantly, intuitive and hand-crafted. The spectrum of Braxton’s ideas and directions reveals a voracious mind at play, changing up without overcomplicating the proceedings.

Splayed Werks Track List

1. Bell Smear

2. Multiplay

3. Dia

4. Vali

5. UnFS

6. Salt Point

7. Oslo

8. Realistic Water

9. Multiplay II

10. Phonolydian

11. Piiano

12. 4 Zones

13. Nimble FX

14. Clouds of

15. K Space