Dethklok’s Milwaukee Show Canceled Halfway Through After Fire Alarm Tripped Due To Smoke & Fog Effects

Home News Guillaume Oded May 18th, 2026 - 8:52 PM

Nicole Sacks

Dethklok’s concert on Saturday, May 16, at Landmark Credit Union Live in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, was cut short midway through their set after heavy smoke and fog effects triggered the venue’s fire alarms, not because of a fight or performance issue. The lights went out and the sound was cut as the alarms sounded, bringing the night to an abrupt halt at the 4,500-capacity venue.

According to Blabbermouth, co-headliners Amon Amarth and openers Castle Rat had both completed their sets earlier in the evening without incident. Dethklok was approximately halfway through their performance when the alarms went off, causing the lights to go out, the sound to cut and the show to stop.

Dethklok mastermind Brendon Small addressed the situation via Instagram, writing, “Thanks for your cooperation at tonight’s show. Since the show ended early, we’re working with the venue to make this right for you. Ticket holders will receive an email with more information soon.” This could mean ticket holders may receive some kind of refund, a rescheduled show or other compensation, though the article does not say exactly what yet.

The Milwaukee date is part of “The Amonklok Conquest,” a co-headlining run with Amon Amarth that kicked off April 15 in Phoenix and wraps May 21 in Las Vegas, with Castle Rat supporting throughout. The tour also includes festival appearances at Welcome to Rockville and Sonic Temple.

2026 marks Dethklok’s 20th anniversary. The band, which originated as the fictional death metal group at the center of Brendon Small’s animated series Metalocalypse, where Dethklok is portrayed as an exaggeratedly huge and powerful metal band, has since become a functioning live act, with Small on guitar and vocals, Gene Hoglan on drums, Pete Griffin on bass and Nili Brosh on guitar.

Dethklok is part of a tour that feels less like a regular concert and more like a shared metal community, where the crowd is fully involved through surfing, moshing, rowing and headbanging from the beginning to the end.





