CFCF Join Forces With Cecile Believe For Collaborative New Single & Video “Bad Song”

Home News Guillaume Oded May 18th, 2026 - 8:45 PM

CFCF and Cecile Believe’s “Bad Song” turns the feeling of being unable to let go into something hypnotic, restless and built for the dancefloor. “Bad Song” leans into a sleek, looping electronic atmosphere that matches the emotional spiral at the center of the track. The production moves with a club-ready pulse, but the lyrics give that motion a more restless feeling, with Cecile Believe singing from the perspective of someone who cannot fully let go of a person stuck in their head. The repeated images of heat, being caught on a loop and needing something to stay occupied turn the track into something like an attempt to outrun emotional fixation.

The song uses repetition to mirror the feeling it describes. The speaker wants distance, but the song keeps circling back to the same obsession, making the attraction feel less romantic than compulsive. When the lyrics compare the feeling to a song playing on a dance floor, or a bad song caught on repeat, the track becomes self-aware about its own addictive structure. It knows the loop might not be good, but that does not stop it from feeling powerful and compulsive.

The video expands that feeling by placing “Bad Song” inside a visual world that feels artificial, performative and slightly uneasy. Rather than turning the track into a straightforward love story, the visuals are repetitive, following someone who appears emotionally unstable, perhaps an emo-like character within the song’s world. They seem caught inside the same circular energy as the music.

Together, the track and video turn “Bad Song” into a collaboration built around obsession. CFCF gives the song its glossy electronic frame, while Cecile Believe’s vocal performance pushes it into a more unstable emotional space, where the dancefloor becomes a place to avoid thinking and the loop becomes impossible to escape.

CFCF is an artist who knows how to use electronic production in a subtle and controlled way, not just to overpower a track, but to reshape the atmosphere around another musician’s sound, as seen in how his synth work on Cascades makes Jean-Michel Blais’ piano feel both organic and slightly unreal.