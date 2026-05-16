Underworld Team Up With KI/KI For Collaborative New Single “ARP12”

Home News Alana Overton May 16th, 2026 - 3:32 PM

Electronic dance music artist Underworld is back with brand new music, and this time they’ve teamed up with fast-rising Dutch techno artist KI/KI for an explosive new collaborative single called “ARP12.” The track arrived on May 15 through Smith Hyde Productions and debuted alongside a livestream tied to the duo’s appearance at EDC Las Vegas.

“ARP12” feels built for giant festival stages and sweaty warehouse parties. The song features pulsing synths, hypnotic melodies, and pounding beats that consistently push forward. You can hear both artists all over it: Underworld brings their classic atmospheric electronic sound while KI/KI adds the hard-hitting, high-speed energy that has made her one of the most talked-about names in dance music right now.

The video matches that intensity perfectly. Filled with neon lights and a carved smile, the music plays out like being dropped directly into the middle of a massive late-night festival set. There’s no real storyline here other than the visuals are more about capturing the feeling of the track itself: loud, energetic, and completely locked into the dancefloor. This new single marks Underworld’s first new release since their 2024 album Strawberry Hotel, and arrives as the legendary electronic duo gears up for a huge run of international tour dates throughout 2026. The group will hit festivals including Creamfields Festival, Sziget Festival and III Points, along with several headline appearances across the U.S. and Europe.

Upcoming tour dates include:

May 15 — Las Vegas, NV @ EDC Las Vegas Motor Speedway

May 16 — San Francisco, CA @ Club DARC, Pier 48

May 23 — Bogotá, Colombia @ Baum Festival

June 26 — Šumadija, Serbia @ Arsenal Fest

June 28 — Sofia, Bulgaria @ Sofia Live Festival

August 2 — Co Waterford, Ireland @ All Together Now Festival

August 8 — Fuengirola, Spain @ Satisfaxion 33, Marenostrum

August 11 — Budapest, Hungary @ Sziget Festival

August 13 — Paredes de Coura, Portugal @ Paredes de Coura Festival

August 15 — Oslo, Norway @ Øya Festival, Tøyen Park

August 21 — Charleville-Mézières, France @ Cabaret Vert

August 29 — Cheshire, UK @ Creamfields Festival

September 3 — New York, NY @ Knockdown Center

September 4 — New York, NY @ Knockdown Center (Sold Out)

September 6 — Chicago, IL @ ARC Music Festival

October 17 — Miami, FL @ III Points

KI/KI has quickly become one of the most exciting artists in the current techno and trance scene thanks to her fast-paced, high-energy style, and “ARP12” feels like the perfect crossover between her modern rave sound and Underworld’s legendary electronic legacy.

You can also check out our previous coverage on Underworld below: