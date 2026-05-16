Boys Noize Teams Up With Taichu For Collaborative New Single “Shut It Down”

Home News Alana Overton May 16th, 2026 - 5:11 PM

Boys Noize has never really been interested in playing things safe, and his new collaboration with TAICHU proves that immediately. Their new single, “Shut It Down” is cluttered, sweaty and completely dialed in for dark warehouses and festival main stages alike.

The track has already been tearing through Boys Noize’s recent sets at Coachella and Ultra, and now that it’s officially out, it’s easy to hear why crowds have been losing their minds over it.

Built around distorted synths, pounding drums, and a blown-out electro edge, “Shut It Down” feels like a collision between underground rave culture and pure adrenaline. Boys Noize keeps the production gritty and aggressive, while Taichu slides through the chaos with a sharp, confident performance that gives the entire track its attitude. There’s this constant tension throughout the song that never really lets up; every drop feels bigger than the last.

The music video matches that same power perfectly. It’s fast-moving, glitching, and intentionally overwhelming in the best way possible. Flashing lights, underground club scenes, warped visual explosions, and performance shots all blur together into something that feels half rave and half cyberpunk fever dream. Taichu completely owns the screen, while Boys Noize plays the engineer behind the madness, creating a visual that feels just as intense as the track itself.

The release adds to what’s already been a massive stretch for Boys Noize. In recent weeks alone, he’s dropped a remix tied to Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu and delivered his “Disko Version” remix of Tame Impala and JENNIE’s “Dracula.” His Nine Inch Noize project with Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross has continued building serious momentum following its huge Coachella debut.

Even after nearly two decades in electronic music, Boys Noize still sounds restless in the best possible way. “Shut It Down” doesn’t feel like an artist revisiting old sounds for nostalgia points; it feels like someone still trying to push club music forward at full speed.

You can also revisit our previous coverage of Boys Noize here.

Listen to “Shut It Down”.