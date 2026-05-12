Santigold Announces Spring & Summer 2026 North American Tour Dates

Home News Juliet Paiz May 12th, 2026 - 12:01 AM

Santigold has announced spring and summer 2026 North American tour dates beginning May 14 in Pioneertown California with special guest Troy Baker Sound. Her live shows are known for blending music with choreography, costuming and visual design curated by Santigold herself.

Her most recent album Spirituals released in 2022 received critical praise from Pitchfork NPR Rolling Stone The Guardian NME and others. It marked her first release on her own label Little Jerk Records and was supported by performances including a punk influenced NPR Tiny Desk set spanning her career. The album reflects themes of surviving modern life and self elevation.

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The 2026 tour includes stops across California the Southeast Florida and returns to California in July. Dates include Los Angeles, San Francisco, Raleigh Gainesville, St Petersburg, Miami, Pomona, San Diego and Ojai with venues such as The Bellwether, The Castro Theater, The Ritz, Heartwood Soundstage, Jannus Live, Zey Zey Miami, The Glass House, Humphreys, and Libbey Bowl. This run continues her long standing reputation for genre blending performances and evolving stagecraft. The tour reinforces Santigold as an artist who consistently pushes pop boundaries and treats live performance as a full visual and sonic experience rather than a standard concert format.

Santigold 2026 North American Tour

May 14: Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy & Harriet’s

May 15: Los Angeles, CA @ The Bellwether

May 16: San Francisco, CA @ The Castro Theater

May 19: Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz

May 20: Gainesville, FL @ Heartwood Soundstage

May 22: St. Petersberg, FL @ Jannus Live

May 23: Miami, FL @ Zey Zey Miami

July 28: Pomona, CA @ The Glass House Concert Hall

July 29: San Diego, CA @ Humphrey’s Concerts By The Bay

July 30: Ojai, CA @ Libbey Bowl