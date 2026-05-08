Seven Hills Music Festival Announces 2026 Lineup Featuring Silverstein, Haywire, Knuckle Push and More

Home News Akeem Ivory May 8th, 2026 - 1:00 PM

Celebrating their 25th anniversary, New England’s foremost rock band Four Year Strong invites fans to join them this summer on July 11th for Seven Hills Music Festival, where they will be performing their album Rise Or Die Trying in full. The group will be taking over Palladium Outdoors were attendees can look forward to hearing hit songs including “Heroes Get Remembered, Legends Never Die,” “Bada Big! Wit’ A Pipe!,” and “Beatdown in the Key of Happy” as well as additional tracks from throughout Four Year Strong’s discography.

“It’s hard to believe this band started in Dan’s basement 25 years ago. We owe everything to the city of Worcester and especially to all of our fans. To celebrate, we’re proud to host SEVEN HILLS FESTIVAL – an all-day event with an incredible lineup of bands and friends. We will be playing the record that started it all – RISE OR DIE TRYING – in full, along with all of your other favorites. It will be unforgettable. We can’t wait to see you there,” The band shares.

They’ll be join by special guests Silverstein, alongside emerging artists such as Haywire, One Step Closer, Spaced, and more. VIP packages and more are available now on the band’s official website.

Later this year, the band will also take the stage at Bolero Block Party on September 24-26 in Carlstadt, NJ, alongside Angel Du$t, Gym Class Heroes, and Head Automatica. Four Year Strong’s latest LP, analysis paralysis, is out now via Pure Noise Records and available to stream everywhere.

Upcoming Tour Dates:

5/7 – Daytona Beach, FL @ Welcome To Rockville

7/11 – Worcester, MA @ Seven Hills Festival

8/21 – Montreal, CA @ Vans Warped Tour