The Claypool Lennon Delirium Share Surreal New Single & Video “Melody Of Entropy”

Home News Guillaume Oded May 4th, 2026 - 8:27 PM

The Claypool Lennon Delirium return with their new single, “Melody Of Entropy,” a song that follows the duo’s surreal and psychedelic sound while moving into something more existential. The track uses strange instrumentation and a steady rhythm to create a hypnotic feeling that is also quietly unsettling.

Lyrically, the song reflects on time, perception and the smallness of human life in a chaotic universe. Lines like “time will crumble every wall” and “you’ve touched the touch screen, but you’ve never felt the real thing” suggest a disconnect between modern life and real experience. The chorus expands this idea, showing the individual as small within infinity, but not meaningless, since human life can still create meaning inside the chaos.

The accompanying video builds on these themes through abstract and shifting images. The visuals move between cosmic landscapes, distorted spaces and layered projections of the band, creating a feeling where time and scale do not feel stable. Scenes dissolve into each other without clear boundaries, which fits the idea of entropy as something that breaks things down but also transforms them. The video does not tell a direct story, but works more like an extension of the song’s atmosphere, letting the meaning come through the feeling of the images rather than explaining everything clearly.

Together, the song and video create an experience that is less about finding a clear answer and more about being pulled into the atmosphere. The Claypool Lennon Delirium continue to move between structure and chaos, creating a piece that reflects on existence while still staying connected to their psychedelic sound.



