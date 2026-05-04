RIP: Alex Ligertwood, Formerly Of Santana, Dead At 79

Home News Cait Stoddard May 4th, 2026 - 6:27 PM

According to Consequence.net, Alex Ligertwood, the former vocalist and guitarist for Santana, has died at the age of 79 years old. He was a member of the Santana group for multiple stints from 1979 to 1994, recording the albums Marathon, Zebop!, Shangó, Beyond Appearances, Spirits Dancing in the Flesh and Milagro with the band as well as the live album Sacred Fire: Live in South America. His time with Santana also included their performance at Live Aid in 1985.

His wife and agent Shawn Brogan said: “It’s with great sadness and heartache to announce the passing of my sweet dear Alex Ligertwood, my husband of 25 years, we knew each other for 36 years. Alex passed peacefully in his sleep with his doggy Bobo by his side yesterday. Alex was loved by so many. If you knew him, you loved him. He touched so many with his extraordinary voice. He was all heart and soul. His favorite thing in life was to make music, sing and to share his gift with us. He performed his last show just two weeks ago. I’m grateful for that. He did it his way, on his terms, till the end.”

The singer also worked with a number of notable acts over the years, including the Jeff Beck Group, the Dregs, Average White Band and Go Ahead, which is a short-lived side project of the Grateful Dead’s Bill Kreutzmann and Brent Mydland.