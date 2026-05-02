Halsey Releases The Great Impersonator Deluxe Edition Featuring Six Previously Unreleased Tracks

Home News Aryn Honaker May 2nd, 2026 - 10:24 PM

Iconic singer-songwriter Halsey released the deluxe edition of her 2024 album The Great Impersonator, this past Friday. It features six new songs, many of which were previously unreleased.

Of the six songs, one is “Carry the Weight,” which she first premiered during her 2025 “For My Last Trick” tour. It follows the story of recognizing a relationship’s unhealthiness, finally giving up on it, and growing comfortable with that decision. The meaning is pushed along with lyrics like, “I only fight when I’m in it/But I don’t have any fight left in me” and “And I’m not gonna stay, but I want you to know/I’ve been okay since I lost you.” Behind it all are electric guitars propelling the entire song along and giving it a stimulating energy.

The other songs are “Lucid” (also premiered during the “For My Last Trick” tour), “Lessons,” the haunting “Afraid of the Dark – Demo,” the somber and reflective “Nothing!” marked with the acoustic guitar and “Charades.”

Since the release of The Great Impersonator in 2024, Halsey has sold an astonishing 600,000 tickets across the globe. Starting in the summer, the singer is slated to perform at a number of festivals across Europe, most notably Rock Werchter 2026 in Belgium, Mad Cool Festival in Spain and Pinkpop Festival in the Netherlands.

Outside of music, she’s also been active in the film industry. She has producer credits for the indie comedy-drama “Our Hero Balthazar,” which was released in 2025 and is still currently in theaters.