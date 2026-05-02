Fitz And The Tantrums Share Bubbly New Single “Good Morning California”

Home News Aryn Honaker May 2nd, 2026 - 5:29 PM

The legendary indie pop band Fitz and The Tantrums released a brand new song titled “Good Morning California” this past Friday. The song’s release was followed by the group’s performance at BeachLife Festival in Redondo Beach, California, on Friday night.

“Good Morning California” is vibrant, upbeat and seems like it’d fit a bright, sunny California day. The melody is lofty and encouraging, carried by vivid, heartening lyrics such as “The sunshine tried to warn ya/Fill your head with dreams/Everyone will be out there singing along/Saying good morning” and “Cheer up and put your game face on now.”

The new single precedes the continuation of their Man on The Moon Tour, which started last year and centers on their sixth studio album with the same name, and will continue throughout this summer. Man on The Moon was released in late June of last year and contained popular songs like “Ruin the Night” and “OK OK OK.” Their BeachLife performance marked the first official stop of the tour. Other stops include shows at Maryland’s Let’s Go Music Festival and Virginia’s Norfolk Harborfest and shows opening for the Zac Brown Band. It’ll take them through various major cities in the United States and conclude on October 3rd in Miramar Beach, Florida.

Photo credit: Mehreen Rizvi