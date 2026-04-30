Johnny Kelly Reveals Type O Negative Has Unreleased Song From October Rust Era

Home News Jasmina Pepic April 30th, 2026 - 1:57 PM

Former Type O Negative drummer Johnny Kelly has revealed that a previously unheard song from the band’s classic October Rust era still exists. The discovery comes decades after the album’s release and offers a rare glimpse into the band’s creative process during one of their most celebrated periods. For longtime fans, the idea of new material from that era is both surprising and intriguing.

Kelly discussed the unreleased track during a recent interview, explaining that he came across it while digging through old demo tapes from the 1990s. According to Loudwire, the drummer uncovered a collection of cassette recordings he had kept from studio sessions, including a fully formed song that never made it onto October Rust.

“I dug up a whole bunch of cassettes,” Kelly said, noting that these recordings were reference tapes he would take home after working on songs with bandmate Josh Silver. Among those tapes was a complete track that had been shelved for decades. While portions of the material were later repurposed for songs on Life Is Killing Me, the original composition still exists as its own piece.

Kelly was candid about why the song remained unreleased. He admitted that, at the time, it simply was not strong enough to make the final cut for the 1996 album. Even looking back today, he suggested it still would not have made the record in its original context. However, he believes it now holds value as a historical artifact and a potential bonus track.

Importantly, Kelly expressed interest in properly restoring the track before any release. Because the song exists on cassette, he emphasized the need for a high quality transfer and mastering process to ensure it sounds presentable. If that can be achieved, he sees real potential for it to be included in a future reissue, possibly tied to the album’s 30th anniversary.Guitarist Kenny Hickey also weighed in during the conversation, voicing enthusiasm for the rediscovered material. While he acknowledged its original exclusion, he still praised the song and even jokingly suggested it could rival tracks that did make the album.

Released in 1996, October Rust remains one of Type O Negative’s most iconic works, blending a gothic atmosphere with melodic songwriting and helping define their legacy. The possibility of an unheard song from those sessions adds a new layer to the band’s history and hints that there may still be more hidden material waiting to surface.