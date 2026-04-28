Vince Staples Releases New “Blackberry Marmalade” Music Video and Announces New Album Crybaby for June 2026 Release

Vince Staples announced his sixth studio album, Cry Baby, this past Monday. It’s set to be released on June 5th via Loma Vista. “As the world burns, I have decided to release this album,” Staples said, as reported in Brooklyn Vegan.
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Staples shared a music video of the new album’s lead single and opening track, “Blackberry Marmalade,” last Saturday. He co-directed the video with Bradley J Calder. The song and video center around themes of racial injustice toward Black people and physical and institutional violence. The video is in first person and from the perspective of a shooter, which aligns with lyrics like “Promise me you won’t gun me down” and “And know that behind every smile/they thinkin’ bout killin’ you.”
YouTube placed an 18+ age restriction on the music video. Staples responded via an X (formerly Twitter) post and wrote, “If you are over the age of 18, make sure to share it with the youth around you. Our children deserve the truth.”
New music isn’t the only thing the rapper has in store for this year. Following the release of his new album, Staples will perform at the Bonnaroo music festival in Tennessee, set for June 11th.
Cry Baby Track List
01. Blackberry Marmalade
02. Go! Go! Gorilla
03. White Flag
04. The Running Man
05. TV Guide
06. The Big Bad Wolf
07. Only In America
08. Do You Know The Devil
09. Cotton
10. 7 In The Morning
Photo credit: Stephen Hoffmeister