Vince Staples Releases New “Blackberry Marmalade” Music Video and Announces New Album Crybaby for June 2026 Release

Home News Aryn Honaker April 28th, 2026 - 6:38 PM

Vince Staples announced his sixth studio album, Cry Baby, this past Monday. It’s set to be released on June 5th via Loma Vista. “As the world burns, I have decided to release this album,” Staples said, as reported in Brooklyn Vegan.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vince Staples (@vincestaples)

Staples shared a music video of the new album’s lead single and opening track, “Blackberry Marmalade,” last Saturday. He co-directed the video with Bradley J Calder. The song and video center around themes of racial injustice toward Black people and physical and institutional violence. The video is in first person and from the perspective of a shooter, which aligns with lyrics like “Promise me you won’t gun me down” and “And know that behind every smile/they thinkin’ bout killin’ you.”

YouTube placed an 18+ age restriction on the music video. Staples responded via an X (formerly Twitter) post and wrote, “If you are over the age of 18, make sure to share it with the youth around you. Our children deserve the truth.”

New music isn’t the only thing the rapper has in store for this year. Following the release of his new album, Staples will perform at the Bonnaroo music festival in Tennessee, set for June 11th.

Cry Baby Track List

01. Blackberry Marmalade

02. Go! Go! Gorilla

03. White Flag

04. The Running Man

05. TV Guide

06. The Big Bad Wolf

07. Only In America

08. Do You Know The Devil

09. Cotton

10. 7 In The Morning