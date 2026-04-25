Holy Wars Shares Exhilarating New Single & Video “Kill The Light”

Home News Aryn Honaker April 25th, 2026 - 5:38 PM

The Los Angeles-based rock outfit Holy Wars released a video for their new song “Kill The Light” on Friday. The track is featured on their recently released sophomore album, Shadow Work/Light Work, which is now available via Pale Chord/Rise Records/BMG.

“Kill The Light” was co-written with Josh Gilbert of the heavy metal band Spiritbox. It’s a high-energy anthem that starts off rapid and intense before slowing down as lead singer Kat Leon begins to go through her verses. The instrumentation builds up to an explosive chorus that confronts past emotions with lyrics like “Leave it all behind/No matter how hard I tried/Gave in, lost my composure/Killed the plot, overexposure.”

The video is fast-paced and captures an authentic and fierce emotional release. It follows Leon as she runs around a city carrying a bag. Near the end of the video, she finally lets go of the bag as if freeing herself, aligning with the overall album’s themes of grappling with grief and overcoming trauma.

On the sound of Shadow Work/Light Work, guitarist and producer Nicholas Perez said, “We really wanted to not limit ourselves to something we have done in the past, and instead allow ourselves to do whatever we want to do. This time around, we aimed to make things sound bigger and more impactful, while also bringing that chills-inducing factor back to our band again.”

Holy Wars has a lineup of events for the remainder of this year. They will be at the Long Beach, Washington D.C. and Orlando locations for the upcoming 2026 Vans Warped Tour. They’re also set to appear at the Louder Than Life festival this September.

Photo credit: Boston Lynn Schulz